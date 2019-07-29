State Police identify man killed in early morning crash in Acadia Parish

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: State Police have identified a man killed in an early morning crash as 55-year-old Norges Ortiz, of Houston.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m. Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 100 east of McCain Road in Acadia Parish, spokesman Thomas Gossen said.

The preliminary investigation by State Police revealed Ortiz was driving a 2012 Nissan Versa westbound on LA Hwy 100. For unknown reasons, Ortiz crossed the center line into the eastbound lane of travel. Upon doing so the Nissan struck an eastbound 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.

Despite being properly restrained, Ortiz suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Silverado was properly restrained and suffered non-life threatening injuries. Impairment is unknown, but toxicology samples were taken from the drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

There is no further information available at this time, Gossen said.