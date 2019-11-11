State Police: Crowley man dies after single-vehicle crash

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- A 56-year-old Crowley man has died from injuries he received in a Nov. 7 crash on La. 13, State Police said.

Shortly before noon that day, troopers were called to a single-vehicle crash on La. 13 south of La. 92.

The victim has been identified as Tracy Monceaux.

According to State Police, the crash occurred as Monceaux was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on La. 13. W

While traveling southbound, his truck ran off the roadway and hit a pole.

Monceaux was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, authorities said.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died on Nov. 9.