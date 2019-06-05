State Police: 93-year-old woman killed in Acadia Parish crash Video

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: State Police have identified the victim in a deadly Tuesday afternoon crash in Acadia Parish.

At approximately 3:15 p.m. on June 4, 2019, troopers began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on La. Hwy 13 near Simon Rd. in Acadia Parish.

The crash killed 93-year-old Ella Hebert of Kaplan.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as 42-year-old Boyd Hebert of Abbeville was driving south on LA Hwy 13 in a 1985 Oldsmobile Delta 88. At the same time, 55-year-old William Serrano of Lake Charles was driving a 2019 Peterbilt dump truck north on LA Hwy 13.

For reasons still under investigation, Serrano turned left into a private lot and failed to yield to Hebert. As a result, the Peterbilt was struck by the Oldsmobile. State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen said.

Serrano was properly restrained and was uninjured.

Boyd Hebert was unrestrained and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. His passenger, Ella Hebert, was also unrestrained. She died of her injuries at a local hospital. I

Impairment is unknown for either driver, but toxicology samples were obtained from both for analysis. Speed on the part of Hebert is a suspected factor. This crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending.

At least one person is dead following a traffic crash in Acadia Parish.

According to State Police, it happened just after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Simon Road.

One person was killed in the crash, State Police PIO Thomas Gossen said.

He said the crash involved two vehicles.

The deceased, so far, has not been identified and no other details were released.

