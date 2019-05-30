State lawmaker looking to expand ride sharing services

A state lawmaker is looking to expand ride-sharing services like UBER and LYFT across Louisiana.

Currently, UBER operates in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, and Monroe.

LYFT operates in all of those cities, and Lake Charles.

House Bill 575 if passed will also give more riders across the state access to the ride-sharing services.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now