State lawmaker looking to expand ride sharing services

A state lawmaker is looking to expand ride-sharing services like UBER and LYFT across Louisiana.

Currently, UBER operates in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, and Monroe.

LYFT operates in all of those cities, and Lake Charles.

House Bill  575 if passed will also give more riders across the state access to the ride-sharing services.

