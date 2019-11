As the temperatures start dropping this week, there are a few things to keep in mind to stay safe while keeping warm.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office recommends placing space heaters 3 to 5 feet away from combustible objects, like blankets.

Plug heating appliances directly into wall outlets, no extension cords or power strips.

Don’t use your oven or stove to heat your home and don’t leave space heaters or candles unattended.

Also, have working smoke alarms in your home.