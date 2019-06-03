State Fire Marshal: Suspect blamed drugs for setting friend's house on fire

EVANGELINE PARISH- A Basile man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a friend’s rental home.

Nicholas Fontenot, 24, was booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail on Friday, May 31, on two counts of simple arson, the State Fire Marshal's Office said.

Earlier that day, the Basile Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 3200 block of 2nd Street. A trailer next door suffered exposure damaged from the fire.

State Fire Marshal deputies were requested to assist with the investigation and determined the fire started near the home’s back door and was intentionally set.

Investigators learned Fontenot had recently been invited by a friend to stay at the home. At the time of the fire, Fontenot was the only occupant in the structure.

In an interview with SFM deputies, Fontenot reportedly admitted to setting the fire "due to being on drugs." He was then placed under arrest.