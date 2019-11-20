Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

State continues to address cyberattack; OMV offices remain closed

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: The Office of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday afternoon that statewide offices will remain closed Thursday morning due to “continued efforts to restore network and online services.”

The state of Louisiana’s computer systems have been temporarily crippled this week, due to a cyber attack.

The attack is impacted several state agencies. The Office of Motor Vehicles was hit hard.

All locations across Louisiana were closed for a third day in a row on Wednesday. Thus, preventing the public from doing business.

People who came to the motor vehicles office in Lafayette Wednesday morning could get past the front gate. The sign posted on the front glass said the office is closed.


“I came here to get the license, but the people say it’s closed. So, I got to wait on it,” said Derek Savoy, of Lafayette. “I got to get this stuff going. I got to make my money on the road.”

The cyberattack has impacted 132 state computer servers, and 1,600 work stations. State information technology officials say motor vehicles was hit especially hard. They have to take off the infected software, and install clean software on all of the work stations.

“I came on my lunch break. I work in Scott. I wanted to renew my registration. I need to get my inspection sticker changed. I didn’t know this was going on. I was shocked it’s closed,” said James Broussard, of Abbeville. “It’s kind of in convenient. Slows you down. Hopefully the law will understand if they pull me over. Won’t write me a ticket for that.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Crowley

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mainly clear. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Light southeast wind.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Light southeast wind.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories