State Archaeologists Spend Time With Visually Impaired Students

Students from the Louisiana School of Visually Impaired are spending three weeks with the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Division of Archaeology. The students range from first to 12th grade and the program runs through June 28 said in news release Wednesday by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

Activities planned for the students include pottery, a field trip to the Louisiana Museum of Natural Sciences, and a mock dig. The dig involves students sieving dirt from a wooden grid and determining if they came up with anything.

