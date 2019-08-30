Stapleton and Kiwanis Jamboree: Here’s where you can find parking at Cajun Field and the Cajundome tonight

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- It’s a busy night at Cajun Field and the Cajundome with two big events happening at the same time.



Tonight we’ll see the Kiwanis High School Jamboree football games at Cajun field. Just across the street at the Cajundome, Chris Stapleton will be playing at 7 p.m. tonight.

With both of these events being so close to each other, comes the question of parking– so if you’re heading to the concert tonight, take a look at some of the parking options you have.



There’s free parking here at Gate 8 of the Cajundome, which is located right across the street from the Hilton Garden Inn, but if you’re parking here, make sure you bring your walking shoes.



Tickets are still available for the Chris Stapleton concert which starts at seven.