Stabbing attack leads to search for attempted murder suspect

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Authorities are searching for a man wanted in Lafayette for attempted second-degree murder.

Police sources say the suspect, Brandon Smith, and the victim were fighting at a house on Marigold Loop in Lafayette when Smith allegedly stabbed the victim.

Authorities tell News 10 the victim, who has not been identified, left his home seeking help.

He made it to a store on North University Avenue where he nearly collapsed from his injuries and police were called.

Smith is now wanted on a warrant for attempted second degree murder.

News 10's Rebeca Marroquin spoke to a neighbor of the victim. He says he's shocked this type of violence happened in his neighborhood, "It's really an unfortunate situation. Stuff like that doesn't typically doesn't happen around here."

And another neighbor says violent crime, in general, needs to come to an end, "All that violence has to stop. It really does. It doesn't make any sense. It's time to [have] peace with one another."

Officials say they believe Smith is still armed with the knife used during Sunday's attack. If you see Smith, do not approach him and instead contact police immediately.

