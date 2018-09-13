St.Thomas More Catholic High School capital campaign underway

After a strategic plan and a feasibility study, St. Thomas More launched a $12 million campaign on August 15th. St. Thomas More has not had a capital campaign since the late 90’s.

“STM does so much for us and I think it’s great to be able to do it better and improve the facilities,” said Senior William Herbert.

STM launched a capital campaign with four components of new developments.

“We’re over a thousand kids now. Plus the extracurricular activities, or what we call opportunities. the clubs, the events.. that has doubled,” said Robby Mahtook, the campaign chair.

As space becomes limited, campaign leaders study a strategic plan to begin working towards meeting greater needs.

“We’re building a new chapel. it’s going to seat 250 people and 250 students. We’re also going to include a confessional and an adoration chapel,” added Herbert.

Students are heavily involved in the ‘Envision-More’ campaign after witnessing the school’s growth first-hand.

Maddison Thibodeaux is a senior involved in several extracurriculars, such as theater.

“Last year during their first nights of production we sold about 500 tickets,” said Thibodeaux.

“We had so many people in here we literally had to get everyone to take their chairs and scoot them forward because we couldn’t fit everyone in this room,” she added.

Students expressed the need of having a Creative Arts and Community Center.

“Additional space will allow us to expand the cafeteria. By knocking down a wall, it’ll also allow us to have more space for meetings and receptions and practices,” said Caroline Kennedy.



The school is also seeking contributions to expand an outgrown athletic center. “We see anywhere between 500 to 600 athletes a day in here,” said Strength and Conditioning Coach David Leblanc.

The completion of the Academic Building has allowed many doors to open for the school.

“We had 17 teachers that didn’t have a classroom. All of their belongings were on a rolling cart and they moved from one classroom to another,” said Campaign Chair Judy Mahtook.

The campaign leaders mentioned that the new developments have increased activities from 35 to 65 and would like to continue providing opportunities for their students with this campaign.

Anyone interested in learning more about the schools’ new developments are invited to attend an open house on October 11.

