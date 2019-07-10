St. Mary Parish: Teen arrested for allegedly robbing truck stop at knife point

1  of  2
FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY)- A 17-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly robbing a a truck stop at knife point.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives were called to the Bayou Vista Truck Stop in reference to a robbery.

Witnesses told deputies an individual walked into the business, brandished a knife and demanded money from the cashier.

A 17-year-old male was located at his home and arrested on July 9, 2019, at 1:07 p.m.

Authorities said they believe they found evidence connecting him to the crime.

He is facing charges of aggravated armed robbery with a weapon.

