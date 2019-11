The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Kimberly Romos was last seen on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

She has shoulder-length dark brown hair, brown eyes, and is approximately 5 feet tall.

She is not believed to be in any danger, sheriff officials said.

Anyone with information regarding Kimberly’s whereabouts, is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 337-828-1960.