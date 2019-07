The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

The sheriff’s office said Sylus Vanhaverbeke of Centerville was last seen at his home, Saturday July 20.

He is not believed to be in imminent danger, sheriff officials said.

Anyone with information on Sylus’ whereabouts is asked to call the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 828-1960