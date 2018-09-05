St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office searches for wanted suspect

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Office

FRANKLIN, LA. - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a wanted suspect.

Terrell Charles, 20, of Charenton fled from deputies on the afternoon of September 4.

SMPSO said, the suspect "is wanted for possession of stolen things, resisting an officer, and seat belt violation."

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, "At approximately 2:09 pm, deputies patrolling the Charenton area responded to a complaint of a stolen vehicle."

At some point, sheriff's deputies made contact with Charles on Dinkins Rd. in Charenton.

After contact was made, Charles left the scene on foot and SMPSO would like you to call 985-384-1622 if you have any information on the location of Terrell Charles.