St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office ask for help finding missing 56-year-old man

The St, Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 56-year-old man from Charenton.

John Batiste was last seen by family around 3:00 p.m. Friday, May 9. 

He is described as approximately 5 ft. 8 in., 180 pounds. 

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts, is asked to call the SMPSO at 337-828-1960.

 

 

 

