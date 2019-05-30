St. Mary Parish Sheriff and municipalities to conduct online tax sales on June 4

FRANKLIN, La. (SMPSO)– On Tuesday, June 4, the City of Franklin, the City of Morgan City, the City of Patterson and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff will host their annual tax sales online at CivicSource.com. The auctions open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m., subject to a sliding close. Over 200 properties are slated for auction between the four sales, ranging from $351 to $4,387. The sales are open to the public, and registration is free.

The auction price is fixed at tax, interest, costs and other impositions due. The winning bid is the least percent ownership bid on any property. Winning bidders receive tax title certificates, an interest-bearing investment returning five percent and one percent per month until paid. If not repaid within three years, the purchaser receives property ownership in the amount equal to percent bid at auction, subject to the taxes being paid.

For a complete listing of properties slated for the 2019 tax sales, visit CivicSource.com/St.MaryParish.

For more information on the Louisiana tax title sale process or to view upcoming auctions, visit CivicSource.com.

