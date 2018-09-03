St. Mary Parish schools will remain open on Tuesday, sand bags will be available
FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY)- All St. Mary Parish public schools will remain open on Tuesday, Sept. 4.
The school district and the St. Mary Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness will continue to monitor conditions for Wednesday, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.
Beginning Tuesday, St. Mary Parish Government will issue sand bags at the following locations:
- Amelia under Hwy.182 bridge
- Bayou Vista Public Works barn
- District 11 Fire Station in Four Corners
- Hanson Public Works Barn
*Please bring your shovel
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Phone ban at school: French children forced to hang up
- Egypt's president ratifies law to monitor social media
- California net neutrality bill goes to Gov. Jerry Brown
- St. Mary Sheriff's Deputies investigating armed robbery
Meet the Team
Trending stories
Latest News - Local
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-