St. Mary Parish schools will remain open on Tuesday, sand bags will be available

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY)- All St. Mary Parish public schools will remain open on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

The school district and the St. Mary Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness will continue to monitor conditions for Wednesday, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

Beginning Tuesday, St. Mary Parish Government will issue sand bags at the following locations:

Amelia under Hwy.182 bridge

Bayou Vista Public Works barn

District 11 Fire Station in Four Corners

Hanson Public Works Barn

*Please bring your shovel