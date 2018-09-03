Local

St. Mary Parish schools will remain open on Tuesday, sand bags will be available

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 11:27 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 11:45 AM CDT

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY)- All St. Mary Parish public schools will remain open on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

The school district and the St. Mary Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness will continue to monitor conditions for Wednesday, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

Beginning Tuesday, St. Mary Parish Government will issue sand bags at the following locations:

  • Amelia under Hwy.182 bridge
  • Bayou Vista Public Works barn
  • District 11 Fire Station in Four Corners
  • Hanson Public Works Barn

*Please bring your shovel

 

