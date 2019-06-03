St. Mary Parish: Residents asked to stay off of the levee

Related to this story SMPSO is enforcing 'zero tolerance' on anyone found driving on levees

MORGAN CITY, La (KLFY) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is enforcing zero tolerance for anyone found riding on the levees.



The St. Mary Parish Levee District says they are trying to "protect the integrity of the levee system" as water levels are expected to rise due to the opening of the Morganza Spillway.



Tim Matte, the executive director of the levee district tells News 10 the levees are soaked.

"All of those levees have been loaded for quite some time. We've been in a flood situation since March," Matte said.



Due to the current state of emergency, everyone is asked to stay off of the levees.

"We've got water up the side of the levee. If someone were to ride on the levee and wear out some grass that's providing a point where water can flow through and actually then put the whole structure at risk," said Matte.



The levee district and the US Army Corps of Engineers are continuing to conduct daily inspections of the levee system in the parish.

"The levees are in good shape. We have no reason to expect them not to function as they should," said Matte.



Matte says they are asking residents to report any problems or water pooling that they may see along the levee.

