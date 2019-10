The drive to work took an interesting turn for Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan.

On Wednesday morning, Mayor Grogan spotted a large black bear walking along Red Cypress & Gerami and digging through trash cans.

“Lord, I saw it for myself…A Black Bear on the corner of Red Cypress & Gerami, Drivers & Students…Please, Please be careful,” Grogan announced on social media.

Bears should not be approached for any reason, instead residents are asked to call Animal Control.