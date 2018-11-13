Local

St. Mary Parish K9 deputy 'Buddy' makes drug bust

Posted: Nov 13, 2018

Updated: Nov 13, 2018 12:37 PM CST

AMELIA, La. (KLFY)- A St. Mary K9 deputy assisted in making a significant arrest, the department said.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said Friday, November 9, 2018, deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in Amelia resulting in the arrest of one suspect, 41-year-old Christopher Prince, of Gibson. 

With the help of K9 deputy "Buddy", authorities seized 2.5 grams of powdered cocaine, 37 rocks of crack cocaine, 76 grams of marijuana, a viagra pill, and a digital scale.

Additionally, $1,491 USD cash was seized pending forfeiture, the department said.

This was Buddy's first major bust with his new handler, Chris Zeillon, St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman David Spencer said. 

Prince was arrested on the following charges: -possession of marijuana with intent to distribute - possession of schedule II (powdered cocaine) with intent to distribute - possession of schedule II (crack cocaine) with intent to distribute - possession of legend drug without prescription (Viagra) - possession of drug paraphernalia - transactions involving drug proceeds - improper lane usage - resisting an officer.

 

He was taken to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Prince was released on a $15,000 bond.

