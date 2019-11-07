Live Now
St. Mary Parish Corrections Deputy arrested for attempted murder

A St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested in attempted murder charges.

Treyvon Mikel Burrell, 20, of Patterson, LA, was arrested early this morning on a warrant though the Thibodaux Police Department for 2 counts of principal to attempted second degree murder and obstruction of justice.

The arrest stems from an investigation by the Thibodaux Police Department of an incident that city.

Burrell was employed as a Corrections Deputy at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center since March of 2019. His employment was terminated immediately upon the arrest.

“No one is above the law, especially those entrusted to enforce it,” said Sheriff Blaise Smith. “My department will be held to the highest standards and anyone breaking the law will be dealt with accordingly.”

