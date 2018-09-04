St. Mary Levee District officials say no extra precautions were taken in preparation for Gordon

MORGAN CITY, La (KLFY) - During the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival this year Morgan City officials were tracking Gordon closely.

“This particular storm we started following on Saturday of course we had the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival. We had a lot of working parts fortunately it looks like it’s going to be further east, so it will be more of a rain event so we will make sure our drains are clean and our pumps are working and we will be ready,” says Mayor Frank Grizzaffi.

Morgan City isn’t in the direct line of Gordon, but the city is prepared. Michael Brocato with the St. Mary levee district says maintenance crews have been hard at work.

“We have numerous flood control structures, floodgates and things like that. So we go around and make sure that everything is in good operating order and make sure pops stations are in the condition that they need to be in to be run and utilized,” says Brocato.

He says no extra preparation was needed for Gordon, but they are still tracking the storm closely. “It’s a good precursor in case something does come. Everyone is on their toes now,” says Brocato.