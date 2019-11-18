Live Now
St. Martinville schools will reopen Tuesday after city’s water woes

Local
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Schools here will reopen on Tuesday, Nov. 19 after being closed due to low water pressure on Monday.

St. Martin Parish Superintendent of Schools Allen Blanchard told KLFY the state requires schools to have proper water pressure for working restrooms. Because of problems at the city’s water plant, schools had to be closed on Monday. Those issues have since been repaired.

While the city’s boil order was still in place as of this writing, Blanchard said the school district has taken steps to ensure clean drinking and restroom water for students and staff for the upcoming days as operations return to normal.

