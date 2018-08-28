St. Martinville recall petition seeks to replace District 3 councilman Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ST. MARTINVILLE, La (KLFY) - A recall petition was filed in July against St. Martinville Councilmen Denis Williams. 350 signatures are needed by October 17 in order to force a recall election.



Maurice Smith is one St. Martinville resident who says he signed the recall petition against Councilman Williams.

“He’s been in office 12 years and people complain about the same things, promises are being made and they are just not being met,” says Smith.



Other residents say there are some major improvements that need to be made in the district.

“Sidewalks, more lighting, grass in the neighborhoods. A lot of people are complaining about snakes and wild animals. It was brought to Mr. Williams attention the problems they are having with tall grass and nothing seems to be getting done,” says Smith.



“It just takes one or two people to file a recall petition, fortunately, it takes a lot more than that to get a recall election,” says Allan Durand, the attorney representing Councilmen Williams.



A request was made on August 17 for all signatures on the petition, the recall committee had three days to turn over the names, and that still hasn’t happened. “We go to court next Tuesday in St. Martinville and we’ve requested the district judge to issue an order to the committee, ordering them to provide a copy of all the signatures,” says Durand.



As of now, no one knows the official amount of signatures currently on the petition.

“As far as the total count right now, I can’t verify that but you know it is overwhelmingly supported by the community,” says Smith.



News Ten reached out to Councilmen Williams but his lawyer says that he’s focusing on getting into the District and going door-to-door to speak to residents regarding concerns they have about the community or about the job he’s doing.

Tuesday’s hearing starts at 10:00 a.m. at district court in St. Martinville.