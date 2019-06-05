St. Martinville Police Chief issues reminder of curfew hours for minors

St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin is reminding residents about the summer juvenile curfew ordinance.

According to Martin, the law requires people younger than 16 to be inside between 10:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday and be inside between 12 midnight and 5:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Martin said the law allows for certain exceptions for the following circumstances:

He said, on Friday and Saturday’s minor’s are allowed in public, during curfew hours, if they are being accompanied by a parent, guardian or other persons having legal custody.

Additionally, he said, any minor who is employed has 30 minutes from the closing time to get home, and must be able to provide written statement from the employer verifying employment and work hours.

