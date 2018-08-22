Local

St. Martinville Police Chief back on the job following two-day suspension

Posted: Aug 21, 2018 10:31 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2018 10:32 PM CDT

New information on the suspension of St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin.

City council members say the police chief is now back on the job after serving his two-day suspension, which was last Friday and Monday.

Mayor Melanie Mitchell says Martin used inappropriate language and disrespected another employee during a meeting. 
    
 

