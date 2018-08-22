St. Martinville Police Chief back on the job following two-day suspension
New information on the suspension of St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin.
City council members say the police chief is now back on the job after serving his two-day suspension, which was last Friday and Monday.
Mayor Melanie Mitchell says Martin used inappropriate language and disrespected another employee during a meeting.
