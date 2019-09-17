St. Martinville mayor accused of extending her own overdue utility bill

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- St. Martinville Mayor Melinda Mitchell used to be able to extend anyone’s utility bills but not anymore.

City council members voted to revoke her authority after discovering she has been extending overdue bills for herself and her family.

Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper said at one point, Mitchell’s utility bill balance was over $1,400.

When Prosper asked her why she was extending her payments, she said it was because her car note and house note were due.

“The council had no other choice but to change the way we do things and take all of the authority away from her in granting the extensions,” Prosper said.

The council is now calling on Gov. Edwards to step in. The governor could choose to suspend Mayor Mitchell from office.

“There have been people that have contacted me today and yesterday to discuss this issue and are furious about it,” Prosper said.

News 10 met with Mayor Mitchell and asked her if she would like to share her side of the story. She said she had no comment.