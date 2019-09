ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- A 54-year-old St. man is facing one count of sexual battery following an investigation by the St. Martinville Police Department.

Cassius Bourda was arrested Friday afternoon after a compliant was filed on Sept. 24.

St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin said Bourda came to St. Martinville Police Department for questioning Friday and was arrested at the after the investigation.

He was booked in St. Martin Parish Jail on a $30,000 bond.