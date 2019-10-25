Breaking News
Some local community, sports events dates changed due to rainy weekend weather
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

St. Martinville man arrested on aggravated battery charge

Local
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: SMPSO)

St. Martinville, La.- Paul Zenon, 70, of St. Martinville, was arrested after he shot his 40-year-old neighbor in the stomach Thursday night.

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office were called Thursday around 7:00 p.m. in regard to a shooting in the 1000 block of Neuville Anthony Road in St. Martinville.

Deputies found that a male subject and his neighbor got into a verbal disagreement. During which for unknown reasons Zenon shot the victim in the stomach.

The victim was then transported to a local hospital. 

Zenon was subsequently arrested and charged with one count aggravated battery.

Following his arrest, he was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges.

No bond has been set at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
60°F Rain. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
60°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 57F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Periods of rain. Low 57F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories