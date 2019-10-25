St. Martinville man arrested on aggravated battery charge

St. Martinville, La.- Paul Zenon, 70, of St. Martinville, was arrested after he shot his 40-year-old neighbor in the stomach Thursday night.

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office were called Thursday around 7:00 p.m. in regard to a shooting in the 1000 block of Neuville Anthony Road in St. Martinville.

Deputies found that a male subject and his neighbor got into a verbal disagreement. During which for unknown reasons Zenon shot the victim in the stomach.

The victim was then transported to a local hospital.

Zenon was subsequently arrested and charged with one count aggravated battery.

Following his arrest, he was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges.

No bond has been set at this time.