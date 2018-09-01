A press conference was held at the St. Martinville City Hall, hosted by Daija Alexander the women spearheading the recall effort against Councilman Dennis Williams. Alexander says they are working on the recall petition because some residents in district 3 feel like they are not being represented, she says now councilman Williams is now going through the district asking people to take their names off of the petition.

If a resident already signed the petition they cannot remove their name until the petition is certified by the registrar of voters. Then they have five days to remove their name only if they submit a handwritten letter to the registrar of voters. Alexander says she has heard of people wanting to take their names off the petition, she declined to comment on that number of people.

“This is very simple he needs to let the voters decide if he deserves a recall. Harassing people that have signed the petition will not stop this effort,” says Alexander.