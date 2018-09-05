St. Martinville councilman: 20 invalid signatures on recall petition

ST. MARTINVILLE, La (KLFY) - St. Martinville residents in District 3 say they are still collecting signatures on the recall petition.

On August 29 the recall committee turned over 250 signatures to Councilmen Dennis Williams. After reviewing the first hundred names on the recall petition, Williams lawyer tells News 10 that out of the first 100 they check, 20 were not registered in District 3.

“So we know at least that many were invalid,” says Allan Durand.

The petition needs 350 signatures to force a recall election. Williams and his team are busy working on validating the current signatures.

“Some of them are people that we know supported Dennis and there is some question as to where it was properly explained to them exactly what they were signing. That’s not a signing any bad motive to anyone but there are different people out collecting the signatures and I’m not sure how well informed they are on what exactly the process is,” says Durand.

“This is very simple, he needs to let the voters decide if he needs or deserves a recall. Harassing people that have signed the petition to have him recalled will not stop this effort,” says Daija Alexander, the chair of the recall committee.

Yesterday under oath in court she confirmed that this is the third attempt to recall Councilmen Williams.

“The first attempt was made before Williams was actually sworn in for this term. So if the explanation for the reason for the recall is he wasn’t voting the way his constituents wanted him to vote on various issues, that’s hard to make that argument when you’ve tried to recall him before he had the first meeting in the new term,” says Durand.

The committee has until October 17 to gain the 350 signatures for registered district 3 voters to force a recall election. That list must be verified by the registrar of voters.

If a resident would like to take their name off of the petition they have five days after that list is verified to turn in a handwritten letter to take their name off of the petition.

If the committee does not get enough signatures they have to wait 18 months to file another recall.