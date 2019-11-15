Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

St. Martinville city council discontinues mayor’s $800 car allowance

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The St. Martinville City Council voted at a special meeting this week to discontinue Mayor Melinda Mitchell’s $800 car allowance.

This means the mayor will no longer be able to use her personal vehicle to conduct ​city business. Mayor Mitchell must now use a government vehicle owned by the city.

“The recommendation was for me to unfortunately drive the past mayor’s white truck,” Mayor Mitchell said.

The mayor is now asking the city council to either purchase or lease a new city vehicle.

“You know, something reasonable in the budget. I did mention at the meeting that all mayors came in ​and were able to pick out their vehicle, as long as it was in our budget amount,” Mayor Mitchell said.

She added she is looking at several potential options, including a Ford Fusion, a Dodge Charger, a Dodge Durango, and a Ford Escape.

“I did ask the council to look over that over the weekend, and I will look over it and see if we can come to an agreement of which of ​the five vehicles that they would be willing to purchase or lease,” the mayor added.

Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosoper told News 10 it will be difficult to purchase a new car because a new vehicle was not in the budget.

The mayor disagrees, ​saying that her $800 car allowance can now be used for the vehicle’s lease instead.​

“I did ask him also if they will be willing to trade in the white truck to help out with the expense because I definitely don’t want to drive that truck,” Mayor Mitchell said.

The city council will make a decision whether to purchase a vehicle at the council meeting Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

45°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 41°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

44°F Broken Clouds Feels like 40°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

43°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
37°F Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

46°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
37°F A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

45°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
37°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories