St. Martin Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect wanted for attempted second degree murder

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect wanted for Attempted Second Degree murder. According to officials, Precious Landry was involved in an incident that happened over the weekend at True Friends hall in Parks.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office and send a tip.

All tips will remain anonymous and you could receive a $1,000 reward.



——

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now