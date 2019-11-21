St. Martin Parish Toy Drive ends Dec. 13

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is joining Landmark of Acadiana in collecting toys for less fortunate children this holiday season.

The drive is underway now and ends Dec. 13. There are three official drop-off locations, though more may be added:

St. Martin Sheriff’s Office main office – 400 St. Martin St., St. Martinville

St. Martin Sheriff Public Safety Complex – 4870 Main Hwy., St. Martinville

Landmark of Acadiana, (nursing home in Cade) – 1710 Smede Hwy., St Martinville

Pickups can be arranged for those who cannot make it to a drop-off site. For more information, call the Special Services Division at (337) 394-2606.