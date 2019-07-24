St. Martin Parish to begin collecting storm debris

St. Martin Parish start collecting storm debris from Hurricane Barry on Thursday.

Officials say all residents should place the yard waste generated by the storm at the edge of their property. Yard waste is defined as logs, plants, tree branches, and similar vegetation matter.

Please note:

▪ All large tree trunks should be cut or trimmed as much as practical. ▪ All yard waste (logs, plants, and tree branches) must be segregated from all other waste such as household waste, construction debris, and white goods. ▪ Make sure all debris is placed on the edge of your property so that it does not encroach upon any street or road or drainage laterals.