St. Martin Parish School Board terminates superintendent's contract

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (The Advertiser)

UPDATE: Allen Blanchard, the Director of Operations and Human Capital for the St. Martin Parish School Board, has been named acting superintendent.

This after board members, in a 6-4 vote Wednesday evening, terminated the contract of Superintendent Lottie Beebe who had been in the position since 2013.

Blanchard will assume the role effective immediately.

"Im gonna show up tomorrow morning and speak the staff." Blanchard said.

Developing story. More to follow.

In a 6-4 vote, board members terminated the contract of Superintendent Lottie Beebe who had been in the position since 2013.

(ORIGINAL) BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- The St. Martin Parish School Board terminated Superintendent Lottie Beebe's contract during its meeting Wednesday.

Beebe's contract was up for discussion and action by the board during the regular meeting.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.