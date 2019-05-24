St. Martin Parish officials, residents preparing for possible Morganza spillway opening

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) - At the Pontoon Bridge right on the edge of Butte La rose, there's not much room left before water covers the bridge.

And with the Morganza expected to open in about a week, officials are expecting a rise, but no one knows exactly how much.

"This is the lowest place here. This is the first place the water will cross the road and that's just a sign of what's to come," explains Henderson mayor Sherbin Collette.

Collette says he is anticipating a rise in local waterways.

The mayor says several concerned residents have called trying to figure out just how high the water will get.

"I have no idea. Until we know how many gates are going to be opened and the levels, it's guesswork. Will it come higher? Sure. How much? We don't know," he says.

The uncertainty is why Butte La Rose Resident Annette Blanchard hasn't packed up shop.

When massive flooding was expected in 2011, they spent $3000 to relocate their trailer.

They're hesitant this time around her husband's health issues.

"Butte La Rose It's kind of hard to make a decision now about what we're going to do. Especially with him sick. I'm not feeling good either so, really I don't know what we're going to do, she says.

