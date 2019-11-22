St. Martin Parish hiring correctional officers

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The St. Martin Parish Correctional Facility is now hiring correctional officers.

According to the St. Martinville Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, you must meet the following requirements to be eligible:

Have a high school diploma or equivalancy

Have no criminal history

Complete a required drug test and physical examination

Be 18 years of age or older

Have a valid Louisiana driver’s license

Be a registered voter

Complete a psychological evaluation

Jailer starting pay with no experience is $13.08 an hour. Shifts are 12 hours and applicants must be willing to work day and night shifts. Benefits, including dental and vision are also available.

Applications are available online at www.stmartinsheriff.org. Click on the ‘Career Opportunities’ link at the top of the page for more information. You can also call (337) 394-2501 or email jbernard@stmartinsheriff.org.