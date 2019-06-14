St. Martin Parish boy awarded for saving baby from drowning

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A St. Martin Parish boy was honored by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office for preventing his baby sister from drowning.

Alexander Mcgee, 6, received the Lifesaving Award by SMPSO deputy Baily Romero on Friday. St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Ginny Higgins said in late May, McGee’s 2-year-old sister fell in the pool. The boy alerted his mother and prevented what could have been a tragedy, Higgins said.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now