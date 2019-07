ESSENCE Festival celebrated 25 years over the weekend in New Orleans. More than half a million turned up to celebrate the historic event. This year the festival's name was officially changed to the ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

Some of the highlights of the weekend include, Former First Lady Michelle Obama made a first-time headline appearance at the sold-out Superdome on Saturday, July 7, 2019. She spoke to CBS This Morning's Gayle King about her best-selling book, "Becoming."