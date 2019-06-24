Local

St. Landry Sheriff warns people of suspicious van

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 02:02 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 05:23 PM CDT

ST. LANDRY PARISH - Authorities are warning people to be on the lookout for a suspicious white van.

St. Landry Parish Crimestoppers posted a BOLO for a white van.  Authorities say a femaile state she was followed twice by a white van.  The second time, the victim says they brandished a firearm trying to get her to pull over.

Police say the van was occupied by four suspects.   They do not have a license plate number at this time.

If you have information, contact Crimestoppers at 948-8477(TIPS) or go to the website; stlandrycrimestoppers.com 

 

 

