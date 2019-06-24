St. Landry Sheriff warns people of suspicious van

Authorities are warning people to be on the lookout for a suspicious white van.

St. Landry Parish Crimestoppers posted a BOLO for a white van. Authorities say a femaile state she was followed twice by a white van. The second time, the victim says they brandished a firearm trying to get her to pull over.

Police say the van was occupied by four suspects. They do not have a license plate number at this time.

If you have information, contact Crimestoppers at 948-8477(TIPS) or go to the website; stlandrycrimestoppers.com

