St. Landry Parish: Tree falls on RV during weekend storms

Posted: May 20, 2019 11:56 PM CDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 12:06 AM CDT

Check out this damage out of Opelousas.

The severe weather caused a tree to fall on top of an RV in the Yambilee building parking lot.

Owners of the RV say they were attending a trail riding event.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

 

 

 

