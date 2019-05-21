St. Landry Parish: Tree falls on RV during weekend storms

Check out this damage out of Opelousas.

The severe weather caused a tree to fall on top of an RV in the Yambilee building parking lot.

Owners of the RV say they were attending a trail riding event.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

