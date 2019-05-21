St. Landry Parish: Tree falls on RV during weekend storms
Check out this damage out of Opelousas.
The severe weather caused a tree to fall on top of an RV in the Yambilee building parking lot.
Owners of the RV say they were attending a trail riding event.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now
More Stories
-
- North Street will close: "I have to go home & tell my autistic children that they're displaced"
- EMOTIONAL VIDEO: UMC honors 18-year-old organ donor killed in crash
- Moving Acadiana Forward: Tantrum Virtual Reality helps training within oil and gas industry
- Wendy's investigating video of man bathing in kitchen sink in Florida