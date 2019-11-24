St. Landry Parish Thanksgiving dinner set for Thursday in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish’s Thanksgiving committee announced it will host its fourth annual dinner for residents this Thursday.

The Thanksgiving Dinner will be held at South Street Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28. A drawing will also be held during the dinner.

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon said his department will provide free transportation for residents who cannot make it to the dinner on their own. Residents should be at one of the following pick-up spots by 10 a.m. Thursday morning for transportation:

Holy Trinity Villa

Donald Gardner Stadium

Men’s Refinery Shelter

You may also call (337) 793-5738 for transportation.