Breaking News
Jury deadlocked: Cannon gets life in prison for slaying of SPD officer
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

St. Landry Parish Thanksgiving dinner set for Thursday in Opelousas

Local
Posted: / Updated:
thanksgiving-meal_250626

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish’s Thanksgiving committee announced it will host its fourth annual dinner for residents this Thursday.

The Thanksgiving Dinner will be held at South Street Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28. A drawing will also be held during the dinner.

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon said his department will provide free transportation for residents who cannot make it to the dinner on their own. Residents should be at one of the following pick-up spots by 10 a.m. Thursday morning for transportation:

  • Holy Trinity Villa
  • Donald Gardner Stadium
  • Men’s Refinery Shelter

You may also call (337) 793-5738 for transportation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
41°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories