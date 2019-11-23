Live Now
St. Landry Parish students recognized for excellence

The following students attending schools in St. Landry Parish have been recognized for academic excellence, according to the St. Landry Parish School Board:

Amelia Wilson, Lawtell Elementary 2019-2020 Student of the Year #slpproud

Cameron Robin, Lawtell Elementary 8th Grade Student of the Year #slpproud

Plaisance Middle School 8th Grade Student of The Year – Zion Johnson #slpproud


Plaisance Middle School 5th Grade Student of The Year – Chance Bob #slpproud

Aliyah Milburn received 3rd place in Showmanship and 4th place in her class! Shawn Milburn received Reserve Champion in his class! Palmetto Elementary 4H members. #slpproud

