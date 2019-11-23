St. Landry Parish students recognized for excellence

The following students attending schools in St. Landry Parish have been recognized for academic excellence, according to the St. Landry Parish School Board:
Amelia Wilson, Lawtell Elementary 2019-2020 Student of the Year #slpproud
Cameron Robin, Lawtell Elementary 8th Grade Student of the Year #slpproud
Plaisance Middle School 8th Grade Student of The Year – Zion Johnson #slpproud
Plaisance Middle School 5th Grade Student of The Year – Chance Bob #slpproud
Aliyah Milburn received 3rd place in Showmanship and 4th place in her class! Shawn Milburn received Reserve Champion in his class! Palmetto Elementary 4H members. #slpproud