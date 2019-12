OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is expected to release details on the seizure of several illegal narcotics, assault rifles and $30k in cash today.

According to SLPSO spokesman Chief Deputy Eddie Thibodeaux, the department will share more about this investigation from its headquarters at 2 p.m. today.

