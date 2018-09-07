St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office searching for inmate

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Barry Butler (St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office)

The St. Landry Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for inmate, Barry Butler. The inmate was assigned as a trusty at the departments service station on the westside of Opelousas and walked off the property.

He was serving time for traffic charges, flight charges, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Butler, 33, is 6-feet-tall and approximately 180 lbs. He has tattoos around his neck and small tattoo under his right eye.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue jumper. Last known address is Alexandria. Unknown direction of travel.

Call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477 or law enforcement office if seen.