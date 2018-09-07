St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office searching for inmate
The St. Landry Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for inmate, Barry Butler. The inmate was assigned as a trusty at the departments service station on the westside of Opelousas and walked off the property.
He was serving time for traffic charges, flight charges, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Butler, 33, is 6-feet-tall and approximately 180 lbs. He has tattoos around his neck and small tattoo under his right eye.
He was last seen wearing a navy blue jumper. Last known address is Alexandria. Unknown direction of travel.
Call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477 or law enforcement office if seen.
