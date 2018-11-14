Local

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office hosts concealed carry courses

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) - The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is providing state-certified courses for anyone wanting to obtain their concealed carry permit. 
Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux says the course includes all requirements needed for application to the State for carrying a concealed handgun.
The one-day class is taught by instructors with certified police training and over 60 years of law enforcement experience.
Thibodeaux adds these courses don't just benefit gun owners; he says 100% of the proceeds go to local charities.
For any more information on the classes, you can call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's office or visit their Facebook page.
 

