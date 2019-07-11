St. Landry Parish schools to close due to weather

OPELOUSAS, La.- Due to the threat of severe weather, all St. Landry Parish School District summer school programs, schools, head start centers, pupil appraisal, and the central office will be closed Friday, July 12.

“Closing school due to poor weather conditions is always a difficult decision. Although we are in the middle of summer, we still have students in summer programs and head start centers, and our main concern is the safe transportation of our students and employees to and from schools and facilities. Consideration is given to weather reports, visibility, flooding, wind, road conditions and the Office of Emergency Preparedness recommendations. Continue to follow our Facebook page, local news outlets, and the district website for updates,” Tricia Fontenot, Instructional Technology Facilitator.